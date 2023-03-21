China, Russia comprehensive strategic partners: Xi

MOSCOW: President Xi Jinping met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the Russian Federation Government House.

President Xi Jinping noted that China and Russia are each other’s biggest neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination. The sustained sound and steady growth of bilateral ties is consistent with the historical logic for our relationship and the fundamental interests of our peoples. In China, the 20th CPC National Congress was successfully held. New leading officials of state institutions were elected at the recent “two sessions”. The CPC, the whole country and the Chinese people are more united than ever and forging ahead on all fronts along the Chinese path to modernization. The new Chinese government deeply values the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination and stands ready to work with the Russian side through institutionalized exchange channels such as the mechanism of regular meetings between the Chinese premier and the Russian prime minister to reach new goals and achieve fresh outcomes in bilateral cooperation.

President Xi Jinping stressed that since last year, the all-round practical cooperation between China and Russia has maintained sound momentum of growth amid the complex external environment. China has remained Russia’s largest trading partner for 13 years in a row. Our energy cooperation has continuously deepened, solid progress has been made on strategic major projects, and increasing people-to-people, cultural and sub-national exchanges have brought us even closer. It is important that both sides work together to scale up and improve the quality of our economic and trade cooperation, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and keep industrial and supply chains secure and stable. The two sides can fully leverage the role of major connectivity projects to spur growth, jointly safeguard our energy security, and expand bilateral economic and trade exchange. We can enhance cooperation in scientific research and innovation and promote sustained progress in our cooperation. We need to work for the continued success of the Chinese-Russian years of sports exchanges in 2022 and 2023 with more activities to be held in a well-planned way. China attaches high importance to seeking synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and stands ready to work with Russia and other EAEU member states to fully implement the Agreement on Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and the EAEU and deepen regional cooperation at a higher level.

Prime Minister Mishustin said that he led almost all important cabinet members of the Russian government to the meeting with President Xi to warmly welcome President Xi for his state visit to Russia. President Xi chose Russia as the first country to visit after his reelection, which carries extraordinary significance and fully reflects how special Russia-China relations in the new era are. The growth of Russia-China relations is at the highest level in history, which is conducive to better upholding multilateralism and promoting a multi-polar world in the current international situation. The mechanism of regular meetings between the Chinese premier and the Russian prime minister is unique in the world. Russia looks forward to having close coordination and cooperation with the new Chinese government, earnestly implementing the common understandings reached by the two heads of state and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between the two countries. Russia is willing to step up cooperation with China in investment and trade, energy, natural gas, peaceful use of nuclear energy, aviation and aerospace, scientific and technological innovation, cross-border transportation and logistics, and strengthen communication and cooperation on issues such as the safety of supply and industrial chains and food security. He expressed hope that the two sides will further enhance people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in such areas as culture, youth and sports.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi, Qin Gang, and seven Deputy Prime Ministers of the Russian Federation, among others, were present at the meeting.