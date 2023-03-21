Daily Times

Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 21 March 2023

Web Desk

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Karachi PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Islamabad PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Peshawar PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Quetta PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Sialkot PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Attock PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Gujranwala PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Jehlum PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Multan PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Bahawalpur PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Gujrat PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Nawabshah PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Chakwal PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Hyderabad PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Nowshehra PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Sargodha PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Faisalabad PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Mirpur PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390

