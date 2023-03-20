Swara Bhaskar wears a creation by Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan for Valima

Swara Bhaskar’s wedding festivities concluded with a lavish reception. The actress wore a stunning pastel-hued lehenga by ace Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan to her Valima in Bareily, which was hosted by her husband Fahad Ahmad’s family.

Bhaskar took to her Instagram Story to share a “sneak peek” of her reception outfit and to praise the designer’s “stunning” creation. “A sneak peek into the stunning Ali Xeeshan’s Theatre Studio lehenga set that they kindly made and sent to me all the way across the border!” she wrote, adding a red heart to the photo.

Bhaskar added that she’ll share more details about the outfit soon, but the heavily embroidered lehenga choli appears to have large floral motifs, arches, and pearls throughout. While the lehenga is gold with turquoise and pearl work, the dupatta is a pastel blue with hints of pink and green floral work and a broad gold lace border.

The actor paired the outfit with a gold and turquoise jewellery set that includes jhumkas, layered choker and maang tika. She tied her hair up in a neat bun and kept her makeup minimal with light pink blush and a nude lip.

Bhaskar and Ahmad tied the knot in February in court and went on to host a grand wedding reception on March 16 in Delhi. Bhaskar looked like a vision to behold in a heavily-embroidered, bright pink lehenga with distinguished mirror work. She paired her traditional ensemble with stone-encrusted, diamond jewellery, statement earrings, and bangles, clubbed with a striking maang tika.

Fahad, on the other hand, looked dapper in a golden-white sherwani, paired with white pyjamas. The duo welcomed their honorary guests and posed for pictures together, walking hand-in-hand.