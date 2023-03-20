Imran, party leaders booked for ‘terrorism’

The Islamabad Police have lodged a first information report (FIR) – including terrorism charges – against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and more than a dozen PTI leaders for allegedly attacking police officers and causing chaos outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), it emerged on Sunday. Ramna Police Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Rashid Ahmed registered an FIR at the Islamabad Counter Terrorism Department against Imran and other PTI leaders. The complaint invoked sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred rupees), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code. It also included Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

In the FIR, SHO Ahmed said that the PTI chief along with 17 other PTI leaders violated Section 144 – imposed in Islamabad yesterday – and blocked the road for traffic.

It named PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, former deputy speaker Asad Qaiser, leaders Hammad Azhar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Nawaz Awan, Murad Saeed, Shibli Faraz, Hassaan Khan Niazi, Omer Ayub Khan, Amjad Khan Niazi, Khurram Nawaz, Jamshed Mughal, Aamir Kiyani, Farrukh Habib, Dr Shehzad Waseem, Umer Sultan and Imran’s Chief Security Officer retired lieutenant colonel Muhammad Asim.

The FIR also named 18 people involved in causing damage to the FJC, 22 others involved in causing damage in the FJC’s parking area and lighting up fires, and 19 others involved in allegedly injuring police officials. It also mentioned that stones, lighters and bottles filled with petrol were recovered from some of them.

SHO Ahmed claimed that PTI workers were armed with stones which they threw at a checkpost of the Dhok Kashmirian police station. They also burnt down barriers and tents at the checkpost.

“The charged crowd then surrounded the Judicial Complex from four sides, broke down its main gate, and then stoned the building until its windows were shattered,” the complaint stated.

It added that another group of PTI leaders set fire to 16 government and police vehicles and four motorcycles in the parking of the JDC. “They also took 9mm pistols, Rs20,000, and a wireless set from the car.”

The protesters, the FIR went on to say, snatched eight anti-riot kits from the policemen, hit police officers with sticks, and hurled stones at them.

Islamabad police arrests 60 individuals for Judicial Complex violence

In an update, the Islamabad police said a terrorism case was registered against PTI protesters at the CTD Police Station in the capital. It added that 60 individuals were arrested and presented in court with more raids under way for further arrests.

In a tweet posted on early Sunday morning, it said: “Fifty-two policemen were injured from incited workers pelting stones at the officials of Islamabad Capital Police and other assisting forces at the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Judicial Complex.”

It added that 12 vehicles of the Islamabad police and three belonging to the Punjab police and Frontier Constabulary were damaged, among which four of the Islamabad police’s were “completely burned.”

In a separate tweet, the police shared pictures of the Islamabad IG Akbar Nasir Khan visiting the judicial complex at night where he met workers of various forces and lauded them for their efforts.

“Legal action will be taken against the elements involved in the protests,” it added.