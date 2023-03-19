I am so hurt: Urwa

Actor, entrepreneur and now-producer Urwa Hocane is known for remaining candid when voicing her concerns, not only about the worsening conditions of the industry but also about what it means to be a notable female figure at its forefront.

Addressing a similar situation that involved her, the Tich Bitton starlet on Friday shared her side of the story days after a video clip on remarks against her by a renowned film and television director Nadeem Baig went viral on social media.

“It is so unfortunate that the formats of our shows are such that each member of the industry has to put the other down for the sake of ratings in the garb of fun,” she wrote in a long note shared on her Instagram handle.

A few days ago, the Meray Pass Tum Ho director, in response to a rapid-fire question, alleged that a cast member during the shoot of Punjab of Nahi Jaongi who allegedly threw the most tantrums was Urwa Hocane.

He also said that along with Humayun Saeed, Urwa gave a hard time when dancing.

The video clip went viral on social media with people criticising and mocking the Udaari starlet.

However, Urwa was quick to respond to all the trolls saying that now that it’s come to this she would like to elaborate on her side of the story.

“Nadeem Bhai and I have only done one project together and had one difference of opinion about the song ‘Lak Hilna’ where we eventually went with his aesthetics, choice of song and the dance steps as I sensed he was unwilling to hold a discussion probably because as a society we have become so intolerant to a difference of opinion especially when it’s a woman,” she wrote.

The Amanat actor and producer admitted that she was trolled for her song in the movie, however, despite that she never threw her director under the bus out of respect for him.

“I am so hurt by how my personality is being misrepresented publicly merely for holding a healthy discussion on set which I believe is a basis to teamwork while in all these years it was never pointed out to me in person,” she lamented.

She further stated: “I must admit some of it is my fault as when I started working and all through my initial years I was only wise enough to know that voicing one’s creative ideas/inputs is what one is supposed to do as a team.

“Today I am wiser to not be at a workplace where I sense regressive and repulsive behaviour towards having an idea/input and where one’s voice is impulsively dismissed as a woman.”

She said that this may leave one with a few work options in the small entertainment industry but she’d rather be her “true authentic self” as she doesn’t know another way to be.

She said: “I think life for actors is heard enough by being in the public eye and so prone to unnecessary trolling at all times, how nice would it be if our dear colleagues didn’t play a part in instigating the audience further to target a certain individual.

“It’s hurtful and malicious. I really hope this makes everyone understand that these games can actually be harmful to someone’s mental health and well-being. Let’s take it easy on everyone. Let’s celebrate and encourage each other’s work and respect and motivate the good in each other while we still can, life is too short and all one is left with is regrets when it’s too late.”