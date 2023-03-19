The way forward to come out of the current political crisis in Pakistan would require a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying causes of the problem. Some of the steps that could be taken are:

Strengthening democratic institutions: Pakistan needs to strengthen its democratic institutions, including the electoral process, the judiciary, and the parliament. The government must ensure that the elections are free, fair, and transparent, ad all political parties have an equal opportunity to participate. In addition, the judiciary should be independent and able to hold the government accountable.

Promoting good governance: Good governance is crucial for Pakistan’s stability and development. The government must stop corruption, improve the rule of law, and promote accountability. The government should ensure that public resources are used efficiently and transparently and that there is no misuse of power.

Addressing the economic crisis: The government needs to take measures to address the economic and financial issues of the country. This could include improving the investment climate, promoting exports, reducing the fiscal deficit, and addressing inflation. The government should also focus on creating employment opportunities and improving ordinary citizens’ lives.

Dealing with terrorism: Pakistan needs to continue its efforts to combat terrorism. The government should work with the international community to strengthen its intelligence and security forces to prevent terrorist attacks. It should also address the root causes of extremism by promoting education and economic development.

Addressing the water crisis: Pakistan needs to take urgent steps to address the water crisis in the country. This could include investing in water conservation, building dams, and improving irrigation systems. The government should also promote awareness among the public about water conservation.

Promoting social development: Pakistan must focus on social development, including education, healthcare, and gender equality. In addition, the government should ensure that every citizen has access to direct access, including healthcare, education, and sanitation.

In conclusion, Pakistan needs a comprehensive approach to address the underlying causes of the current political crisis. The government must promote good governance, address the economic problem, combat terrorism, address the water crisis, and enable social development. Last, immediate free and fair elections followed by peaceful power transfer. These measures will help create a stable and prosperous Pakistan that benefits all its citizens. (The writer is a Political Affairs Officer with the United Nations)