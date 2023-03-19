Scout leader course held

Scout Leader course for Rescue 1122 ended today at Global village National Headquarters Pakistan Boy scouts Association.

32 participants from Punjab Security Service Rescue 1122 participated in the course.

Counsal General Lithuania His excellency Mohamed Masud Khan and Chief commissioner PBSA Sarfraz Qamar Daha were the chief Guests on the occassion.

For this course experienced Training team was nominated under the leadership of Director Training Liaqat Ali Awan who acted as Course adviser , Tauseef Siddiqui was acting as Course Leader for this course.

Prof Mian naik akhtar javed, Abdul Ghaffar Butt, Muhammad Ejaz, Ghulam Haider Qamar , Murad Ali , Muhammad mumtaz , Habibuddin worked as Training Team.

for rescue 1122 practical contents of training like Estimation , maping , first aid , fire fighting , blind trail , cooking, knots , lashing were designed.

In the end Course certificates were dustributed by the chief guests.