Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal has permitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to mark his attendance from the car outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex in the Toshakhana case.

“The situation as it is, the hearing and appearance cannot proceed,” the judge said referring to the clashes between the Islamabad Police and PTI workers outside the Judicial Complex. “All those who have gathered here should disperse after marking attendance. There is no need for shelling or pelting [of stones], the hearing cannot be held today.”

He added that once the PTI chief’s signatures were taken, the next date for the hearing could then be decided.

The hearing was adjourned thereafter till Imran’s signature was taken.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi told said that “all legal process for the signature has been completed”.

The former foreign minister also claimed that Imran Khan was now departing from the Judicial Complex.

He also condemned the operation at Zaman Park and actions of Islamabad police against the PTI workers, saying that petitions have been filed in Islamabad and Lahore High Courts.

A large number of PTI leaders, including Faisal Javed, Murad Saeed, Asad Umar and workers are accompanying the convoy of the former premier.