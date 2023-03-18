Books that shed light on contemporary Pakistan

History, Memory, Fiction

New Dimensions in Contemporary Pakistani

And Kashmiri Writings

David Waterman

History, Memory, Fiction proposes an examination of several contemporary novels and memoirs of leading Pakistani and Kashmiri writers, considering them as historical fiction, in other words as works that are based on real-world facts, but as fiction are able to go further in creating what have been called ‘possible worlds’, ultimately creating a plausible story that might well be a true story. By blurring the frontier between history and fiction, unconstrained by concerns of referential ‘truth’, these novels and memoirs are able to provide us with fresh insights and moral orientation while suggesting that the past-which is not the same as history-must be given meaning in our present if we wish to create better possible futures.

Educational Leadership Policies & Practices

Voices from the Developing Countries

Edited by Jan-e-Alam Khaki, Gulab

Khan, Mola Dad Shafa & Sadruddin

Bahadur Qutoshi

Educational Leadership Policies and Practices highlights voices from different developing countries that echo the need for sustainable, enabling and liberating educational leadership that will stimulate ideas and ideals to usher new ways of looking at old problems of educational leadership. The chapters, largely, are based on original empirical field research, learnings drawn from applied research and study of organisational learning. In addition, they are based on policy analysis and analytical deconstruction of the mind-boggling nuances of pedagogical, transformational, or transforming leadership theories.

Earthly Order

How Natural Laws De?ne Human Life

Saleem H Ali

Current debates in politics often present what should constitute a ‘world order’ while scientists have wrestled with what are fundamental conditions of ‘natural order.’ Humanity has either tried to conquer or capitulate to natural order, whereas Earthly Order: How Natural Laws Define Human Life provides a readable synthesis of these debates with practical guidance for the public with a host of current examples around environmental decision-making by consumers, the government and industry. With Earthly Order, Saleem Ali presents a grand, sprawling exploration of the scientific realm in search of simplicity in nature and order in our human planet.

South Asian Filmscapes

Transregional Encounters

Edited by Flora Halim Chowdhury

& Esha Niyogi DE

In South Asia, massive anticolonial movements in the twentieth century created nation-states and reset national borders, forming the basis for emerging film cultures. Following the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan and the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, new national cinemas promoted and reinforced prevailing hierarches of identity and belonging. At the same time, industrial and independent cinemas contributed to porous and hybrid film cultures, reflecting the intertwining of South Asian histories and their reciprocal cultural influences. South Asian Filmscapes excavates these complex politics and poetics of bordered identity through selected histories of cinema in South Asia.

Lisaniyat: Aik Jame Taaruf

Muhammad Sheeraz Dasti,

Muhammad Numan

Bibi Ameena, Liaqat Iqbal

This book is the first ever complete introduction to linguistics in Urdu. It includes chapters on core linguistic areas such as phonetics, morphology, syntax and semantics and pragmatics as well as other descriptive and applied areas such as applied linguistics, sociolinguistics, psycholinguistics, discourse analysis and stylistics. More technical interdisciplinary sub branches of linguistics have also been included in this introduction to linguistics in Urdu. Keeping in mind the role of computers and the IT in describing, researching and developing languages, we have also included chapters on corpus and computational linguistics.