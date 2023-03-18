Ali Sethi to perform at Coachella

One of the most well-known and talented vocalists of Pakistan, Ali Sethi, has shown an unflinching dedication to succeeding in his musical profession.

Sethi, who is 38 years old, will play at the famed American art and music festival “Coachella,” taking another big step towards global recognition.

He is the second Pakistani-American singer to perform at Coachella after Arooj Aftab and the news of his imminent appearance has sparked excitement and expectation online. Sethi seems to have no boundaries when it comes to achieving new heights in his artistic endeavours. The Pasoori celebrity recently shared a big announcement with his followers on Instagram and invited them to join him at the eagerly awaited Coachella festival. He expressed his excitement by writing, “#coachella ki tayyaariyaan. kaun kaun aareya meinu dusso” (preparations for Coachella. Who’s coming with me, let me know). All of his fans and admirers expressed their happiness and best wishes in response to the news. There is no doubt that the singer’s accomplishments continue to motivate and astound everyone around him. Rung, Yakjehti Mein, Mere Aur Hain Iraday, Ghazab Kiya, and Pasoori were recently added to Sethi’s remarkable discography.