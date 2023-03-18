Tough Days Ahead

The looming threat of drought continues to affect large swathes of India and Pakistan-the cruel irony is that parts of the subcontinent hit by drought are now expected to be flooded mere weeks later with no time for respite in between. This time, it is northern and central India staring down the barrel of a gun as farmers grapple with historically low levels of rainfall in the region.

Extreme climatic conditions have been threatening food security in South Asia for decades; escalating floods and droughts and a plethora of other environmental disasters. Pakistan has already seen the human tolerance threshold being surpassed with temperatures above 52 degrees C, and now experiences 60% less rainfall than it did in the past. These changes are certain to affect grain production, complicating life for farmers and consumers who are still reeling from the supply-chain consequences of a historically tight global grain market after the Russia-Ukraine war.

Predictably, agro-based economies like India and Pakistan have been hit the hardest. The major projected impacts of these disasters include a decline in fisheries, agriculture and food production, and changes in farming systems with negative implications for food security. International food supplies are also at risk and the threats of widespread crop failure due to extreme events hitting multiple places globally will increase if emissions are not rapidly cut.

Pakistan has been considered plentiful in water in the past but a mixture of mismanaged irrigation, water-intensive agriculture and climate change has reduced the Indus to a trickle in parts, threatening to upset the overall balance of food systems in the country. When the rapidly-melting glaciers in the Himalayas, which feed the Indus waters, eventually disappear as predicted, the dwindling rivers may be slashed even further. Many speculate that a water war may be underway between Pakistan and its neighbour, meaning that water security has the potential to become a regional security threat. India’s threats to terminate the Indus Water Treaty could threaten Pakistan’s survival and leave it reliant on food imports at a time when our population is still exploding. *