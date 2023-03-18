Master Paints-Newage Cables to clash with BN in main final

LAHORE: BN Polo and Master Paints-Newage Cables breezed into the main final of the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup after winning their respective semifinals played at Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Friday. In the first semifinal, BN Polo defeated Diamond Paints 9-6. From BN Polo, Hamza Mawaz Khan played tremendous polo and smashed in superb six goals while Juan Ruiz Guinazu hammered a hat-trick. For Diamond Paints, Chulo Corti thrashed in three goals while Nico Roberts banged in a brace and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored one goal. In the second semifinal, Master Paints-Newage Cables defeated Master Paints by 7-6. From Master Paints-Newage Cables, Simon Prada did the magic with mallet and polo pony and slammed in all the seven goals. For Master Paints, Manuel Crespo pumped in three goals while Pelayo Berrazadi banged in a brace and Agha Musa Ali Khan struck one goal.