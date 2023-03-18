10 die as house catches fire in Lower Kohistan

At least 10 people died on Friday after a fire broke out in a house in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kohistan district, according to Rescue 1122 officials. A house located in the district’s Seri Pattan area caught fire, causing the roof of the house to collapse and trapping the residents under the debris. Upon receiving information about the incident, Rescue 1122 fire vehicles and ambulances reached the location and started rescue operations. Rescue teams from Upper Kohistan and Shangla were also called in for assistance due to the intensity of the fire and debris. Rescuers managed to recover 13 individuals during the operation. Three of the injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment. According to Rescue 1122 officials, one person is still missing and efforts are underway for recovery.