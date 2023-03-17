Mohsin Khan breaks silence on divorce from Reena Roy

Reena Roy marked her acting debut at the age of 15 with Zaroorat and went on to rule the silver screen in the 70s and 80s.

At the peak of her career, she quit films and tied the knot with famous Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. The couple got married in 1983 and Reena moved to Pakistan.

Reena and Mohsin were blessed with a baby girl, but they soon parted ways and Reena returned to India in 1992. Breaking silence on their separation, Mohsin Khan told a news channel in a recent interview. “I have no regrets. I had married a human being, I didn’t see who she was or where she was from. But I had decided that I want to stay in Pakistan… Pakistan is our identity. I never watched any of her films before our wedding, no one believes this. If I was leaving home and there was an Amitabh Bachchan scene going on, I would probably stop and watch, but otherwise I have never watched films. And I was never impressed by beauty, I liked a good human being.”

Reena got the custody of her daughter Sanam. In an interview with ETimes, the actress had opened up about Mohsin and said, “He’s the father of my daughter. He’s in touch with her. They share a close father-daughter bond. He’s settled well in life. I pray that God keeps him healthy and happy.”