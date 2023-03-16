Tom Brady announces retirement again with a nod to Gisele

Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. “Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away,” Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. “I’m retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.”

“I won’t be long-winded, you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” he noted. “So, I really thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Along with his video message, Tom, 45, reflected on his time in the NFL by posting a series of Instagram Story photos of his family-including ex Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son John, as well as ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10-supporting him throughout the years.

After posting his announcement, Tom-a seven-time Super Bowl champion-received a flood of messages from fans, friends and fellow athletes. “We love you man,” David Beckham commented on his friend’s Instagram post along with a heart emoji, while Tom’s former NFL team, the New England Patriots, commented with three goat emojis, indicting he really is the greatest of all time.

“I’m getting teary eyed watching this,” Serena Williams, who announced her evolvement away from tennis last year, wrote. “Sad to see you go. Welcome to the retirement world…. Again.”

Tom’s latest retirement post-which comes just days before the 2023 Super Bowl-echoes the same sentiment as his 2022 message to fans.

As he noted at the time, “My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against-the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

Now, as he officially enters a new chapter in his professional life, Tom is also starting a new journey in his personal life after finalising his divorce from Gisele.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Tom, who was married to Gisele for 13 years before their split, wrote on his Instagram Story in October. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Despite their split, however, Gisele is still supporting her ex. After Tom shared his announcement online Feb. 1, Gisele commented on his Instagram post, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” proving once again that they’re on good terms after calling it quits.

The two remain amicable co-parents as well. As a source told E! News in late October, Gisele and Tom agreed on joint custody of Benjamin and Vivian, noting that the former couple plans to “keep things drama free for the kids.”