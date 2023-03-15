Tobacco harm reduction: a global health agenda

Harm reduction in regards to tobacco urges users to switch to nicotine products that are potentially far less harmful than combustible tobacco products. The commercial, clinical, public health, and legislative landscapes have all undergone a seismic shift with the disruption of potentially reduced-risk nicotine products. Adopting a harm reduction strategy complements the already implemented smoke control measures in place.

Tobacco Harm Reduction believes that the best course of action is to quit smoking completely or not start it at all but evidently, a large number of people still continue to consume combustible tobacco products despite being made aware of the risks it carries. THR advocates the complete switching to potentially reduced-risk alternatives like vapes, heating products and oral nicotine pouches that are potentially less harmful as compared to the conventional combustible tobacco options widely available throughout the world.

According to the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights, everyone has the right to the highest attainable physical and mental health standards. The Committee elaborated this on Economic Social and Cultural Rights which determined that the right to control one’s health and body requires a variety of facilities, goods, services and conditions necessary for the realisation of the highest attainable standard of health. For someone who uses tobacco, this would include the freedom to choose potentially less risky alternatives to combustible cigarettes or risky orally consumed tobacco products.

With a population of 1 billion smokers worldwide, and to tackle that, several countries have added Tobacco Harm Reduction to their national agendas and have seen dramatic results. Japan bought down its number of smokers by 42% in a span of just five years by regulating potentially less-harmful alternatives as a part of its national THR agenda.

Similarly, the UK noted a 6.9% decrease in the number of tobacco users, given the progress the country’s made. Other countries including New Zealand, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Philippines, China, Norway, and Iceland are also showing a significant drop in their cigarette sales over recent years – and the common element in all cases has been adult smokers being able to access potentially less harmful alternatives.

Tobacco harm reduction is likely to reap considerable public health benefits by adopting a practical and logical approach that the world has been grappling with.