PTI itself to blame for whatever is happening in Lahore: IHC CJ

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf responsible for whatever is going on in Lahore.

Hearing the objections raised on PTI’s plea challenging PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case on Wednesday, the CJ remarked “This court gave relief to PTI, still whatever is happening Lahore is regrettable. This court demonstrated an honorable path that was not taken.”

After PTI lawyer Khawaja Haris drew his attention to the violent clashes between police and party workers in Lahore, the CJ made his remarks.

The CJ further said “You have not acted on the court order; we will see the outcome of the Lahore situation.”

About objections raised by the Registrar’s Office on the PTI plea, the CJ said he was removing two objections on the petition, but the remaining objections will be sorted out by the PTI legal team itself.

The IHC CJ gave three days to Imran Khan’s legal team to remove the remaining objections on the petition. “I am giving you three days’ time, but this does also not mean that I will hear you after three days. I will be here, you remove the objections,” he added.

When the CJ told Khawaja Haris and Ali Bukhari that they were looking worried, Imran Khan’s lawyers responded “The whole country is worried.”