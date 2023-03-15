Chile’s economy shows sign of recovery after months of stagnation

Chile’s economy is showing signs of recovery following several months of stagnation, with inflation registering a slowdown in February for the first time in more than two years, a period marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global crisis, according to the Chilean government and analysts. In February, Chile’s consumer price index dipped 0.1 percent from January, the first monthly decline in more than two years, after the annual inflation rate reached a three-decade high of 12.8 percent in December 2022. “It is a figure that reaffirms the downward trend of inflation … it is data to encourage us to continue on the path we are on towards stabilizing the economy, responsible management of public finances and reducing uncertainty,” said Finance Minister Mario Marcel.