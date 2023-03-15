Lahore Qalandars clash with Multan Sultans as PSL-8 playoffs roll into action today

LAHORE: Packed crowds. High-octane cricket. Young talent taking the stage by storm. The Pakistan Super League 8 has already established itself as a contender for the most exciting edition in the tournament’s history. The 30 league-stage matches had everything that a cricket enthusiast demands and the Playoffs – that commence here on Wednesday (today) when Lahore Qalandars take on Multan Sultans in the Qualifier – promises to add icing on the cake. This edition of the PSL has seen many records tumble. It has seen the highest successful run chase ever (when Multan Sultans chased down 243 against Peshawar Zalmi), the fastest century (by Multan Sultans’ Usman Khan off 36 balls), highest individual score (Jason Roy’s 145 not out), most centuries in an PSL edition (seven) and highest-ever match aggregate in the history of T20 cricket of 515 in the match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. As the battle for the prestigious SuperNova Trophy and yearlong bragging rights enters its final stage, Lahore will remain under spotlight for the entire week as the Gaddafi Stadium stages the much-anticipated matches of this year’s PSL edition.

Lahore Qalandars have their tails up as they enter the Playoffs with seven wins. Never before they have won this many matches in the league stage of an PSL edition and the fact that they are the defending champions further adds to their confidence. They were the first team to book a Playoff berth. Table-toppers Lahore Qalandars have had a superb run at the Gaddafi Stadium and that this ground is hosting the final stage of the competition is bound to play in their favour.

For the first half of the PSL 8, Multan Sultans dominated the points table by rolling over oppositions at their home. Though, they have faced more losses than wins since moving out of Multan, Mohammad Rizwan’s side will take heart from the fact that his batting chased down the highest ever PSL and joint-second highest run-chase overall in T20 cricket, recorded the highest PSL team total of 262 in their last group match. Multan Sultans finished second on the points table.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the first Eliminator on Thursday and the team that lose will get knocked out of the event. The winners will face the losers of the Qualifier on Friday. It has been another good year for Islamabad United – the only team to have lifted the PSL title twice. They have won six matches in the league stage, but their all-out attacking approach has also seen them crash and burn in the three games that they lost. Their only outing in Multan was marred by 52-run defeat before Lahore Qalandars subjected them to the heaviest defeats by 110 runs in Lahore and 119 runs in Rawalpindi. Peshawar Zalmi were the last side to book a spot in the Playoffs, but that does not mean that there are any qualms about their ability to challenge either of the three sides left in the tournament.

Playoff fixtures (all matches at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore and begin at 1900):

Wednesday – Qualifier – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans

Thursday – Eliminator 1 – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi

Friday – Eliminator 2 – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator 1

Sunday – Final – Winner Qualifier v Winner Eliminator 2.