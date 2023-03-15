Famous brand outlet owner sent to jail for cutting tree in Islamabad

Senior Special Magistrate CDA has sentenced the owner of a famous brand over illegally cutting of tree in the Melody Market.

Senior Special Magistrate Sardar Asif sentenced the accused to three days of rigorous imprisonment.

The accused Faheem was arrested from the court premises.

The owner of Lawrencepur brand outlet was also sentenced to a fine of 50 thousand rupees.

The culprit is said to be the son-in-law of famous squash player Jan Sher Khan.

According to the CDA law, no citizen can cut trees without permission and many citizens have been arrested for cutting trees in the past.

In the past, Chaudhry Usman, the owner of Ghauri Town, was also arrested and ordered to plant one billion trees for cutting trees for the society.