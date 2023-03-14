Imran Khan tells the party to carry on the struggle even if he is killed or imprisoned

Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, pleaded with his supporters on Tuesday to fight for their rights and “continue the struggle” even if he were to be detained or killed.

As police were en route to Khan’s home in Zaman Park to arrest him, his party posted a video message on social media.

To disperse Khan’s supporters, who reportedly threw stones at police officers, using tear gas and water cannons resulted in injuries.

In the video message, Khan urged his supporters to come out for real freedom as police arrived to arrest him. “They think that after my arrest, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong,” 70-year-old Khan said in the video.

“God has given me everything, and I am fighting this battle for you. I have been fighting this battle all my life, and I will continue to do so,” he said.

“If something happens to me and I am sent to jail or if I am killed, you have to prove that you will struggle without Imran Khan and not accept the slavery of these thieves and of the one person who has been making decisions for the country,” he said.