LHC moved for judicial inquiry into death of Zille Shah

A petition was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday asking for a judicial investigation into the death of devoted PTI worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah.

The caretaker chief minister of Punjab, the chief secretary, the inspector general of police, Punjab, and the CCPO were made the respondents in a petition of public interest that was filed by a local attorney.

Regarding whether the petition could be maintained, the court reserved judgment.

Zille died during the PTI’s ‘save judiciary rally’ a few days ago.

While the PTI called it a murder and blamed it on the Punjab government, the latter also first said it was a murder but later said it was the consequence of a car accident.