Questions raised on committee for selection of Arid University new VC

ISLAMABAD: As the tenure of incumbent Vice Chancellor (VC) of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) is about to complete, a search committee with questionable credentials has been set up by the Punjab government to look for the new head of the varsity.

According to the documents available with Daily Times, government of Punjab has constituted a search committee to fill up the post of VC PMAS-AAUS. Incumbent VC Dr Qamar uz Zaman’s four-year tenure is ending on April 15. As per Section 14 of PMAS-AAUR Act 1995, Government of Punjab is authorized to initiate process for new VC’s appointment as well as set criteria for the post. Punjab governor is chancellor of the varsity as per this act.

The committee, as per documents, comprises Javaid Iqbal Awan as convener, Dr Nasir Mahmood Khan, Dr Abid Qaiym Suleri, Dr Dilawar Ali Khan as members and Secretary Agriculture Government of Punjab as committee secretary.

Sources told Daily Times that some ‘junior’ members have been deliberately inserted in the newly constituted committee by the authorities concerned to achieve ‘desired results’.

The sources privy to the matter said that Incumbent VC Dr Qamar uz Zaman is also an applicant among others for the post. It is interesting to note that one of the Committee members, Dr Suleri, who is a young graduate of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), is also reportedly a close relative to Dr Zaman.

Besides this, Dr Nasir Mahmood Khan, another member of the committee, has been a direct student of incumbent VC Dr Zaman as he is a graduate of Agriculture Engineering from the UAF.

Third member, Dr Dilawar Ali Khan, has been a teacher at the UAF.

All three belong to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

“How is it possible that a selector can remain impartial for a person whom he is a relative of or whose he has been a direct student,” sourced wondered,

Another interesting aspect of the matter is that a number of retired VCs and experts of education field might have also applied for the post who would definitely have very rich experience and exposure to tehri credit. “It looks very odd and somewhat disrespectful also that junior people will be interviewing candidate for a senior position,” the sources said, adding that composition of the search committee by former agricultural minister looks to be an effort to favour some ‘blue-eyed’ candidate.

According to the approved criteria, the candidate should not have aged more than 65 years with PhD degree in agriculture or related academic discipline from recognized university also with minimum experience of 15 years in teaching, administrative, planning and financial matters as well as five quality research publications in HEC recognized journal.

The required criteria for the VCship stated that the position requires rich experience in academic and financial management with prove track record of skills in initiating and managing change, strategic planning, overseeing implementation and capability of mobilizing resources of the university and research program and networking with national and international institutions. Other skills, it said, required included the ability to integrate the results of agricultural research into agricultural education and to spread the benefits of both farmers thorough a modern system dissemination and extension.