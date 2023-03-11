Imran behind IMF deal delay

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was out to create hurdles in the revival of the International Monetary Fund porgramme which was reached during the previous tenure of PTI’s government.

In a short statement shared by PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister said the creation of chaos on roads and anarchy was a part and parcel of his agenda, aimed at fanning the fire of instability in the country. “The timid person did not allow the courts to search him as he is guilty,” he added.

He said Imran Khan did not want the poor people of the country to be lifted from the issues of price inflation and economic pressure nor desired the steering of national resources. “Imran Khan’s evasion of courts amounts to the height of cowardice,” the prime minister observed. First, he (Imran) left the IMF programme and now resisting the courts, he said, adding he (IK) had also deviated from his promises and ideals.

On the other hand, the prime minister said, Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Mulsim League-N faced the worst kind of vengeance at the hands of NAB-Niazi connivance in the past. “We have faced the courts and laws in the trumped-up charges framed against our family members including sons, daughters and sisters,” he added. The leadership of PML-N endured the ordeals of death cells and braved the unfounded cases of heroin, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the signing of the historic agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran for the resumption of diplomatic ties. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said, “This China-mediated deal augurs well for peace, stability & economic development in ME & Muslim world.”

He further observed that it showed that with collective wisdom, win-win outcomes were possible. Earlier, on Friday, the foreign office spokesperson, in a press statement, said that Pakistan firmly believed that this important diplomatic breakthrough would contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond. Pakistan commended the role played by China’s visionary leadership in coordinating this historic agreement which reflects the power of constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue. “We laud sagacious leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran for this very positive development,” it was added. With a history of consistently supporting and coordinating efforts for bridging gaps between the two brotherly countries, the spokesperson said, “Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in the Middle East and the region. We hope this positive step would define a template for regional cooperation and harmony.”