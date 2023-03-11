Will Phoebe Dynevor return for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

Brace yourself, dear reader, for there may be a familiar face missing from the ton. Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series Bridgerton, recently hinted that she may not be present in the show’s upcoming season three. When asked if her character will have any “exciting dynamics” in the new season during an interview with Screen Rant posted Jan. 28,

Phoebe noted, “Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future. But season three, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

E! News has reached out to Netflix for comment and has not heard back.

In May 2022, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell was asked about Daphne’s future. “We want to keep seeing all of our Bridgerton siblings,” the producer told Variety. “We feel like those moments when the whole family is together is what really makes the show and makes all of us, I think, want to be a Bridgerton. So yes, you will definitely be seeing Daphne, Anthony and Kate – how much, I don’t want to say quite yet, but you have to tune in.”

Meanwhile, Bridgerton has gained a few new cast members for the upcoming installment, such as Black Sails’ Hannah New, who will be joining the cast as Lady Tilley Arnold, her rep confirmed to E! News on Oct. 14.

Per Deadline, who first reported her casting, Lady Tilley Arnold is a widow who “enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

Season three will also see Hannah Dodd play Colin’s sister Francesca Bridgerton, replacing Ruby Stokes, who left the series to star in Lockwood & Co. But the new faces don’t stop there.

Daniel Francis, Sam Philips and James Phoon have also been casted to play three new eligible bachelors in the show.

So, what can fans expect plot-wise for season three? The upcoming chapter, which is inspired by the fourth novel in Julia Quinn’s book series, focuses on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton eventual romance.

The exciting storyline is one Nicola had been keeping a tight lip on for a while. “Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope’s love story,” Nicola said at Netflix’s FYSEE panel May 15. “I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two.”

Following her announcement, Netflix shared in a statement that viewers will get to see their “friendship potentially blooms into something more all while balancing her double life as Lady Whistledown.”

Netflix has yet to announce the official release date for season three of Bridgerton. Until then, we’ll be burning with anticipation.