The City School Satellite Town Campus observes sports day

The much-awaited event of the session, the Annual Sports Gala for Boys (Class 6-8) was held on Friday in a lively and frolicsome atmosphere at the “Shehnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium” arranged by The City School, Satellite Town Campus, Rawalpindi.

It was a day filled with excitement, energy and sportsmanship, says a press release. The event showcased students of various skill levels competing in various sports events including Inter-house athletics, Inter house football matches and tug of war. The day began with the opening ceremony, where the school principal “Saba Quadri” gave a motivational speech, emphasizing the importance of sports and physical activity for students. The ceremony was followed by a parade, where students marched around the field, proudly waving school and team flags. The sporting events were fiercely contested, with participants giving their best performances and displaying exemplary sportsmanship. Student’s competitive spirit was complemented by their enthusiasm and support for their peers, creating an atmosphere of unity and team spirit.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony, where students who excelled in the various sporting events received prizes and certificates. Mahmood Khan Ex Pakistan Football Captain and SAF Gold Medalist graced the event with his presence as Chief Guest. “We are thrilled to see the level of enthusiasm and sportsmanship displayed by our students during sports day, “said by School Principal Saba Quadri. It is encouraging to see them excel in both academics, and sports while embracing the values of teamwork, dedication, and perseverance.” The City School Satellite Town Campus is proud of the achievements of its students and look forward to hosting another successful Sports Day event next year.