In the trailer for “Last Thing He Told Me,” Jennifer Garner looks for her missing  husband 

Jennifer Garner’s character is looking for her formerly dependable husband who has mysteriously vanished in the trailer for The Last Thing He Told Me.

Angourie Rice, who is best known for her work in the MCU as Betty Brant in the most recent Spider-Man movies, also appears in the Apple+ limited series, which is based on the 2021 bestseller by Laura Dave.

Hannah is portrayed by Garner and is depicted as being blissfully married to Owen (Game of Thrones’ Nickolaj Coster-Waldau) and leading a happy life in San Francisco.

Hannah finds out that her husband is missing when he doesn’t show up at home or work. She receives a mysterious note hand-delivered at her husband’s instruction.

When she heads to his job, there’s a team of FBI agents restricting access to the building. And most frightening of all, his daughter Bailey (Rice) finds a bag of money — a lot of money — hidden by her father in her school locker.

“Your husband is not who you think he is,” one character says and then later on, in a more official-looking capacity, tells his team “Hannah and her stepdaughter are in imminent danger.”

Bailey and Hannah are then shown trying to find answers despite being stymied at every turn.

“He lied to me and then he disappeared, and I want to know the truth,” Bailey says.

The book its based on has sold 2 million copies in the U.S. alone. On March 21, it will be released for the first time in paperback.

The seven-episode limited series was executive-produced by Dave and her husband, Academy Award-winner Josh Singer with Garner and Raees Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company.