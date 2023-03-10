Alia Bhatt is “a better mother” than a wife, according to Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying his new role as a father. The actor was recently questioned about whether he was changing his daughter’s diapers. The 40-year-old actor claimed that while he is adept at changing diapers, he is more adept at burping the infant after she has eaten.

The fact that burping is a significant event when a baby is born, particularly in the first few months, is probably unknown to many people, especially those who don’t have children. The infant must be burped at least twice after each feeding. He explained to Siddharth Kannan that there is a technique to it, which he had truly mastered.

Ranbir Kapoor responded, “She’s amazing in both, but I would say better mother,” when asked in the rapid fire round if Alia Bhatt was a better mother or wife. Raha was welcomed by Ranbir and Alia in November 2022.

After a few years of dating, the couple got married in April 2022 at their Mumbai home. A select group of the couple’s family and friends attended the small wedding. They later used the same location for their wedding reception.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is promoting his most recent movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In comparison to the most recent releases Shehzada and Selfiee, the movie’s opening day revenue of Rs 15.7 crore was significantly higher when it was released on Holi. Selfiee debuted with just Rs 2.55 crore, compared to Shehzada’s Rs 6 crore.

Ranbir’s first movie of the year is Luv Ranjan. In August, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which stars him, will be released.