The Need for Consensus-Driven Governance

In a world where political parties often find themselves at odds with each other over policy decisions, it is not uncommon for opposing leaders to set aside their differences and forge a shared path. On matters relating to public welfare encompassing economic matters, corruption, and security issues particularly, political leaders around the world have demonstrated a willingness to seek common ground for the greater good. Unfortunately, this cannot be said for Pakistan, where a lack of consensus-driven governance among its political leadership has resulted in institutional paralysis.

At the forefront of issues, is the severe economic crisis; from skyrocketing inflation to an alarming depreciation of the currency, the consequences of unstable governance have been severe. One of the most vexing and intractable issues is the chronic circular debt, which stands at Rs. 2,253 trillion currently. The government has pledged to appoint a finance minister who can handle and negotiate with the IMF, not to forget that the country has seen six finance ministers in four years. The recent political fragmentation between the federal and provincial governments has further made the economic situation worse, leading to delayed decision-making.

According to the World Bank, Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow by only 2 per cent in the fiscal year 2022-23, with inflation reaching 23 per cent. In addition, the country’s public debt is expected to reach 80 per cent of its GDP by the end of the current fiscal year. These figures are not encouraging for the country’s economic future, highlighting the urgent need for reforms. The crisis has led to widespread poverty, unemployment, and inflation, making it difficult for the average citizen to make ends meet.

The political stakeholders of Uruguay resolved to transition from populism-based politics to programme-based politics.

In addition to that, the security situation in Pakistan remains a major concern. The country has been grappling with terrorism for years. Recently, the devastating death toll of over a hundred in Peshawar and another brazen attack on the Karachi police lines have renewed concerns about our internal environment. The political turmoil is creating a space for terrorist organisations to thrive. In this situation, the disconnect among the country’s political leadership is a major cause for concern. As the political leadership shifts blame and engages in power politics, there is a failure to unite against a common enemy that seeks to capitalise on political polarisation and economic turmoil to stage a deadly resurgence of anti-state groups.

Additionally, there is the issue of rampant corruption, which has plagued the nation for decades. Pakistan’s position in the Corruption Perception Index has also declined from 116 in 2016 to 140 out of 180 countries in 2022, highlighting the need to address this issue from multiple fronts. A range of solutions ranging from using technology to track and analyse data and financial activity to political willpower are needed to tackle discrepancies. Similarly, stringent measures also need to be applied to address the issue of inefficiencies and cost overruns afflicting state departments and organisations.

The resolution of these serious issues requires consensus-driven governance among the country’s political leadership. Pakistan can learn a lesson from the Uruguayan model of consensus-driven governance. The political stakeholders of Uruguay resolved to transition from populism-based politics confined to pandering to ethnic or religious groups to programme-based politics geared towards delivering on universalistic norms and values. Pakistan can also consider pursuing similar transitions in the best interests of the nation. This would be a solution requiring consistent long-term work and political will, but it can Pakistan toward developing transparency, accountability, and a healthy political ecosystem.

Pakistan’s All Parties Conference (APC) keeps getting postponed, and to ensure that the APC can function properly, the government needs to put efforts into restoring its structure. This may involve expanding the membership of the APC to include representatives from the public and private sectors in addition to the political leadership. By doing so, the APC would be able to bring a wider range of expertise and perspectives to the table. The inclusion of representatives from the private sector could be valuable, as they would bring a business-focused perspective to the APC, helping to identify opportunities for economic growth. The National Action Plan needs to be tweaked and implemented to address the ongoing threat of terrorism in Pakistan.

The pressing issues facing Pakistan require a collaborative effort on an unprecedented level from the various stakeholders. The country cannot afford to remain bogged down by corruption, perpetual economic crises, and security concerns any longer. It is time for its political parties to set aside their differences and work towards a shared vision of consensus-driven governance on core existential issues for the nation’s progress and development.

The writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore. She can be reached at: casslahore@gmail.com.