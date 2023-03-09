Housing fraud accused ‘escapes’ police custody

Asim Aziz, who has allegedly committed fraud in various projects in the housing sector, escaped from the custody police of twin cities.

According to Sajid Butt of CTD Police, Airport Police registered case number 186/32 under sections 353, 186, 148, 149, 225b, 224(2), 506(b) and 341 against Asim Aziz.

The accused was arrested under the Terrorism Act by Kohsar Police and Phalgran Police station SHOs. However, he escaped from the police custody in the jurisdiction of Old Airport Police Station in Rawalpindi.

The noteworthy aspect is that the CTD police officers and the SHOs of two police stations neither resisted his escape nor sought any help from the department. According to sources, the accused allegedly offered heavy bribe to the police parties and allowed him to escape. Police later created a drama of his escape and also registered a case of the incident at Old Airport Police Station to save their skin.

It is worth mentioning here that Rawalpindi police has previously registered four different cases against Asim Aziz with reference to fraud in Abdullah City. Recently, a new society named Avalon City has also been launched by Asim Aziz under the alleged patronage of two influential political figures and a fresh case has been registered against him. When contacted, Islamabad IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said investigation is being carried out into the matter. “Action will be taken and those responsible will be brought to justice,” he maintained.