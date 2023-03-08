Holding Up Half The Sky

“Women hold up half the sky” was how Mao Zedong famously described the critical importance of equal rights and equal participation of women in national life. Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah was even more emphatic about women’s role when he said “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless women are side by side with men.”

In Pakistan, women’s efforts to claim half the sky has been long and arduous – one that has seen both gains and setbacks. But it has never dampened the hopes and aspirations of women to seek equal rights and opportunities that the Constitution of Pakistan solemnly promises them – but which in practice remain elusive. International women’s day is a moment to pay tribute to the legacy of the remarkable women of our country who broke the glass ceiling and helped shape our history and make history. Starting with Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah who played a key role in the struggle for Pakistan and Benazir Bhutto who became the first woman to be elected prime minister in the Muslim world, there were several other others who made sterling contributions in many spheres of public life. Shaista Ikramullah, a member of Pakistan’s first Legislative Assembly forcefully advocated women’s rights: her untiring efforts resulted in realization of the right to inherit property in our embryonic national laws. Dr. Nafis Sadik became the first woman to head a major UN agency. Asma Jahangir played a key role in the campaign for democracy and constitutional supremacy. It was the legacy of such women that inspired future generations of girls and motivated them to follow their dreams. There were many other women who set new standards of excellence in different professional spheres and served as role models for others.

Female peacekeepers from Pakistan have also made a mark and shown themselves to be competent, dedicated and professional in the UN missions where they have served. An outstanding example is Shahzadi Gulfam, the first-ever recipient of the UN’s International Female Police Peacekeeper’s award in 2011. We should be proud of the services of all our Peacekeepers.

But as we celebrate womanhood today, we should also rededicate and recommit ourselves to the struggle for our collective rights. We should remember that the one aspect where women and girls still lag behind in our country, is the right to an education and equal access to education. That right is enshrined in our Constitution. But it remains to be fully implemented. Pakistan has the world’s second highest number of children out of school, 22.8 million. Of them 12 million are girls. Education for every girl, every woman, is essential for the future. Because the country cannot move forward if half of its citizens are held back. It has been said that ‘if you educate a man, you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman, you educate a nation.’ This remains true and should be translated into policy action.

Women’s empowerment and gender equality should be high on the agenda of the government with a focus on efforts to advance economic participation and opportunities for women especially those from underprivileged sections of society. The involvement of women’s groups in the formulation of policy for women’s empowerment is also necessary to make the process both inclusive and authentic.

The writer is a former Pakistani ambassador to the US, the UK & the UN. She tweets @LodhiMaleeha