Women’s Day, 2023

To me, Women’s Day does not merely symbolise equality of the two genders. To me, the 8th of March, each year, marks, historically, the struggles of the female race; the coming together for a singular cause; all efforts to be heard; an undying commitment to be considered and treated at par with our male counterparts; and finally, to reach the heights we have bravely attained today.

When I look back at events of the past, I realise how far along women have come. To think we had to once fight for our now democratic right to vote, being previously rejected as equal citizens of a country, I believe myself so blessed to be living in an era where many a struggle have been realised. We are indebted to the earliest female suffragists included Kate Sheppard who, in 1893, along with others filed a Monster Petition before Parliament which lead to New Zealand becoming the first self-governing state to grant voting rights to women. It was despite this that when the United Kingdom promulgated the Representation of People’s Act, 1918, although women were finally allowed to vote, this was restricted to only those over the age of thirty. It was not until 1928 that females achieved the same voting rights as male citizens.

With evolving roles of women in today’s society, we are trailblazing our way to top roles in all walks of life, our participation necessary for prosperous and growing communities.

When I read about the long-lasting disparity imposed upon womenfolk, without just cause or reason when it comes to due representation in politics, the news, sports, culture and arts, even every-day life, it was strong, illustrious and celebrated females world-over that broke these shackles, the fruits of whose labour we enjoy today. Its Egypt’s Doria Shafik who catalyzed a women’s rights movement in 1951; renowned British Chemist Rosalind Franklin; Guatemala’s first indigenous female Nobel Peace Prize winner, Rigoberta Menchu, a known campaigner of social justice and gender; and more recently, towering personalities such as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Benazir Bhutto, sisters/champions Serena and Venus Williams and even 20 year old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg who have painstakingly yet bravely and effortlessly, with their head held high, paved the way as our role models.

Today, I not only applaud the representation of women in all walks of life, I also praise their continual undaunting efforts. We are all well aware that despite gender equality being engraved in the law of the land, it may not always translate to reality. We cannot shy away from the fact that stereotypes as well as bias in cultures, traditions, societies which trickle down to the people and their practices, still very much exist.

I believe women empowerment today is owed not only to those select few women that have their name in print as leaders and gamechangers. It is attributed to all mothers, daughters, housewives, small business owners, female entrepreneurs, boss ladies, professional women and the like that do not and will not let anything or anyone hold them back. May we continue to break the glass ceiling.

As a lawyer practicing in courts across Pakistan, I feel honoured to be representing women in the legal fraternity. Nevertheless, I am a lawyer and a professional first and make no mistake: being a female does not, should not and will not, in any manner bear any consequence nor burden on my outlook, practice and career. With evolving roles of women in today’s society, we are trailblazing our way to top roles in all walks of life, our participation necessary for prosperous and growing communities. That being said, although there is still work to be done, taboo’s to be broken, speaking of equal rights, opportunities, inclusion and tolerance are swiftly becoming a thing of the past. From where I see it, the woman of today is emancipated and continues to liberate herself. Afterall, ‘women who seek to be equal with men lack attitude.’ May we continue to set ourselves free.

Wishing you a glorious International Women’s Day, abundant in peace and prosperity to all!

The writer is an Associate Partner at Ramdays Law Associates, CEO KAKTI & Board Member of Salman Sufi Foundation