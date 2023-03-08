AJK PM demands UN to solve Kashmir Issue as per mandate

AJK PM wants UN to move beyond resolutions on Kashmir issue. Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Tuesday that Kashmir is and will remain the jugular vein of Pakistan, and the United Nations should not limit itself in solving this issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

Muzaffarabad. Addressing to journalists , he said the OIC and other Muslim countries should come forward openly in support of Kashmir’s freedom movement instead of paying a silent lip services over Kashmir.

The United Nations only presents resolutions on the issue of Kashmir, while the OIC and other Muslim countries need to raise their voice on the issue, he added. The AJK premier said there are many opportunities and land for industry and business in Azad Kashmir, where whoever comes and invests will be helped in every sector, and tax exemption will be offered..AJK PM said the country’s financial condition was bad as the defence minister himself said the country had gone bankrupt.

“The dollar is not ours. We have to get out of the dollar game. Afghanistan’s currency used to lie on the ground. However, at this time, the currencies of Afghanistan and Bangladesh have stabilised.” Sardar Ilyas said elections should have been held on time, as the prevailing unnecessary political chaos had made mockery of the country and it should be avoided.

Addressing a press conference, He said the PTI was committed to raising the voice of the people of Kashmir and the people of Kashmir looked towards Pakistan for their freedom. He said that the fascist Narendra Modi regime is snatching ancestral lands of Kashmiri Muslims to make a way for Hindu settlements under the nefarious plan to change the demography of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).He further said that supremacist Hindutva regime got inspiration from Zionist government in Israel, which encroached upon Palestinians properties through various brutal tactics and Modi government was replicating the same model in the occupied Kashmir, which would be resisted at all fronts.

He said that the killing of Kashmiris in fake encounters and destroying their properties was a norm in the occupied valley, as Modi regime was planning not only to render Kashmiris homeless but to deprive them of their identity as well. Prime Minister stated that Indian government was using every brutal and highhanded tactic to stifle the freedom voice of Kashmiris. He lamented that the world power and human rights organizations observed a criminal silence over the naked violations of human rights and fundamental rights of Kashmiris. The Prime Minister urged the world powers and UN bodies to wake up from their sweet slumber and take notice of the Modi regime’s brutal actions in the occupied valley. He said India has no respect for the people of Kashmir, the media should convey the pain of Kashmiris to the world, and thousands of Kashmiris have been killed just because they wanted their fundamental rights.

Kashmiris have been sacrificing their lives for seventy-five years and now they cannot change their stance, he remarked. He said the decisions of the world are connected with Pakistan and the world knows our position. Kashmiris should be allowed to decide how they want to live, he demanded.