New Victim of Neocolonial World Order

For about five decades, we have heard mainly the US leadership and their political genius talking about the New World Order. Many phrases were coined to convey the meanings of their own choices. But, they never succeeded until the USA and its Western allies in the two world wars successfully disintegrated the USSR in 1991 after a long cold war. Remember, the USSR was their largest ally in the two world wars. Then, why and when the cold war began between the USA and the USSR?

Most historians trace the origins of the Cold War to the period immediately following World War II. However, some argue that it began with the October Revolution in Russia in 1917 when the Bolsheviks took power. In fact, World War II transformed both the United States and the USSR into formidable world powers, turning them into rivals as the competition between the two increased enormously to grab global allies and resources. Following the defeat of the Axis powers, an ideological and political rivalry between the United States and the USSR gave way to the start of the Cold War.

Between 1945 and 1960, three dozen new states in Asia and Africa achieved autonomy or outright independence from their European colonial rulers. There was no process of decolonization. In some areas, it was peaceful and orderly. In many others, independence was achieved only after a protracted revolution or war. Though it was the period of conventional decolonization, the cold war and the process of neocolonialism were grown up together in the same period. The mighty nations had realized the power of economic and cultural dominance for indirect rule over the least developed and developing countries. The mighty capitalist states maintain the same oppressive system of neocolonialism under the guise of economic, strategic and cultural dominance through cooperation mechanisms. And, the recipient countries are objects of exploitation in many ways, leading to the growth of the Neocolonial World Order under the guise of similar jargon to the ‘New World Order’.

Between 1945 and 1960, three dozen new states in Asia and Africa achieved autonomy or outright independence from their European colonial rulers.

Many experts and think tanks strongly believe that the US undermines the foundations of the existing world order. So, being the only mighty state, it dictates its terms to its NATO-EU allies for the material benefit of some of its ruling elite. Many tactics of neocolonialism serve to define the Neocolonial World Order. Many have faced the consequences of strategic inventions to boost the spread of exploitative neocolonial regimes. Many countries are already under economic, strategic or cultural pressures. While the countries like Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and now Ukraine were destined for different types of interventions of bloodshed to net them to neocolonialism. This blood-bathed list seems the showcase of the actual US foreign policy in the recent decades. Many of these interventions have resulted in numerous unnecessary civilian casualties, the destruction of infrastructure and, as a consequence, the plunging of entire countries and even regions into ongoing chaos.

Under the guise of proclaimed liberal values, the Western world led by the USA, which remained uncompetitive after the collapse of the USSR, has degenerated to a colonial level and is in reality guided by principles that were in use centuries ago. From the concept of American exceptionalism proclaimed not so long ago by US leaders to the idea of biological superiority is one step away. With all the hegemony of powers along with its partners in the West, it seems that under the US patronage any country can be destroyed on all false accusations as they did in Iraq, or what they are doing in Ukraine. A prosperous country has been enslaved to billions of dollars in “military shipments”. Whereas, one-fourth of the global food basket has also been destroyed with an infrastructure of billions of dollars too. Is that not neofascism that has impunity with unjustly justified indicators and standards?

The US is the main destabilizing factor in world politics. The arsenal of the main tools of the foreign policy of Washington includes the application of unmotivated sanctions against its opponents, organization of “colour revolutions” against undesirable political regimes up to physical liquidation of the leaders of these countries and, in case of failure of the first two scenarios, direct military invasion.

The United States occupies the “honourable” first place in the list of major aggressor countries. On average, since independence, the US has attacked someone once a year. More often than not, the US military operations have been military interventions in violation of international law. In terms of the number of wars over virtually any period of time, the US far outnumbers any other state, including Russia. With few exceptions, the US invasions have not been justified by threats to the security of the US itself, but have been aimed at taking over new territories or establishing political and economic supremacy in foreign countries. Typically, despite a large number of military operations, the US has officially declared war only 11 times.

As a result of the US actions, a broad arc of global instability has formed in the world stretching from Haiti to Afghanistan. We have seen the brutal bombing of Yugoslavia with depleted uranium shells and the military invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq as catalysts for increased terrorist activity in the Middle East.

A year on, Ukraine is the present example that was pushed to destruction. All plans are in progress for the Taiwan Strait while the new US cold war is picking up against China. Will neocolonialism continue to rise and impact China or it has peaked enough, to begin with, its downfall? Many strongly believe that China-Russia and their geopolitical and economic partners will define the fate of neocolonialism.

The writer is a freelance journalist and broadcaster, and Director Devcom-Pakistan. He can be reached at devcom.pakistan@gmail.com and tweets @EmmayeSyed