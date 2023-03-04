Dua Lipa confirms romance with Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa fans have been speculating if the Levitating singer has a new man in her life and the music diva has seemingly confirmed the speculations.

On Feb. 28, the One Kiss singer, 27, was spotted out with French filmmaker and music-video director Romain Gavras, 41, in Paris.

The duo was clicked leaving Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Lipa and Romain, both were donning all black ensembles as they exited the event hand-in-hand.

Last month, the pair was spotted leaving a London party together, following the BAFTA Awards.

A source claimed that the duo have been “quietly getting to know each other for months,” The Sun reported.

“They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common,” the insider told the outlet.

“Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry.

She feels Romain totally gets it,” the source continued, adding, “They’re both really creative people.”

Lipa parted ways from Anwar Hadid in late 2021.