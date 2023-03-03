President Arif Alvi on Friday announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

He announced the date after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP had proposed a poll date between April 30 to May 7 for holding the general elections of Provincial Assembly of Punjab, and had further suggested to hold elections preferably on a Sunday.

Earlier, the ECP formally began the process of holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it separately wrote letters to President Dr Arif Alvi and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, requesting them to decide dates for elections in the provinces in line with a recent order of the Supreme Court.

An official statement of the ECP states that it has sent a letter to the president in the light of the decision of the Supreme Court in which the dates for holding elections in Punjab province have been suggested from April 30 to May 7, 2023. After the president chooses a date, the letter read, “Election Commission is ready to perform its constitutional and legal duties.”

Further, the statement added, the ECP has also sent a letter to governor KP. While referring to the apex court’s order, the national poll body has stated that “the Election Commission is waiting for your response”.