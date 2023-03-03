Imran Khan inked a ‘cruel deal’ with IMF

In a scathing attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Thursday accused the former of plunging the country into economic turmoil by inking “cruel deal” with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In a series of tweets on Thursday, Maryam Nawaz blamed the PTI government’s “merciless looting, incompetence, wrong priorities, and breaching the cruel deal with IMF” for the country’s economic woes. Maryam Nawaz also accused the ousted prime minister for creating chaos and an economic mess in the country. Responding to Imran Khan’s recent statement, Maryam Nawaz retorted, “Mighty audacious of you to criticize those who’re undoing your mess created through your ruthless plunder, incompetence, misplaced priorities, a cruel deal that you struck with IMF & then its breach that plunged the country into economic turmoil.” Maryam Nawaz also accused the PTI government’s economic policies had caused significant harm to the people of Pakistan. She criticized Imran Khan and asked him to acknowledge those who had “nursed” him for four years. She vowed to prevent such a crisis from happening again and added, “God willing, we will not allow this to happen.”