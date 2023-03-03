Today Gold price In Pakistan – 3 March 2023

Gold price in Pakistan today on 3 March 2023 is being sold for Rs. 176012 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 205300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold price In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price In Pakistan, 3 March 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 205,300 Rs 188,191 Rs 179,637 Rs 153,975 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 176,012 Rs 161,343 Rs 154,010 Rs 132,009 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 17,601 Rs 16,134 Rs 15,401 Rs 13,201 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 498,986 Rs 457,402 Rs 436,613 Rs 374,240

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

We keep an eye on the gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.