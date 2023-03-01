Hareem Shah says friends behind leaked video controversy

Following the release of several of the TikToker’s videos, which she claimed were leaked by “close pals” Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, the newest issue surrounding social media phenomenon Hareem Shah surfaced.

Shah’s films went popular on social media on Tuesday, but the TikTok star later clarified that Khattak and Naz had “taken and released” the recordings.

Speaking to Geo Urdu from Morocco, Shah admitted that the “videos are real and private”.

“I filmed these videos myself some years ago. One of them was shot in a house in Karachi and the other in Islamabad,” she said.

Shah said that since Khattak and Naz had been living with her then, “they stole my mobile and saved the videos”.

She said that the two had also threatened her of leaking the videos, just before they went viral.

Shah said she had contacted the Federal Investigation Agency in Islamabad over the threats but the authorities told her that “no action could be taken” at that time.

“Sandal and Ayesha leaked the videos to create difficulties in my married life,” she said.

“They have gone too far in jealousy and envy. They stole my private videos from my mobile and leaked them,” she said, adding that she will take legal action against the two.

Meanwhile, Hareem’s husband Bilal Shah said: “Hareem told me that she had filed a complaint to the FIA a year before these videos went viral but the FIA told her to wait till the content is made public.”

Expressing anger at the FIA, Bilal said that he is standing with Hareem and will soon take legal action.