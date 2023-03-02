Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 2 March 2023 is being sold for Rs. 171725 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 200300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate In Pakistan, 2 March 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 200,300 Rs 183,607 Rs 175,262 Rs 150,225 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 171,725 Rs 157,414 Rs 150,259 Rs 128,794 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 17,172 Rs 15,741 Rs 15,026 Rs 12,879 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 486,833 Rs 446,262 Rs 425,979 Rs 365,125

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.