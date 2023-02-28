The upcoming drama series “Jaan-e-Jahan” marks Hamza Ali Abbasi’s return to television

He was last seen on TV in drama serial Alif in 2019 Hamza Ali Abbasi, a renowned Pakistani actor who had taken a lengthy vacation from performing since October 2019, has declared his return to television. A trailer for Abbasi’s next drama series Jan E. Jahan, which is being produced by Samina Humayun Saeed & Sana Shahnawaz under the auspices of Next Level Entertainment Productions, was posted on his Instagram. Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, Jan E Jahan promises to be a grand production of 2023, with a captivating story written by Rida Bilal. Although the female lead has not yet been disclosed, Humayun Saeed’s vocals can be heard in the teaser, which heightens the drama’s suspense. With his talent and adaptability, Abbasi had already established himself in the profession and found success in both television and movies. The Pyare Afzal actor was last seen on TV in 2019 in drama serial Alif, starring alongside Sajal Ali. He was recently starred in Bilal Lashari directorial, The Legend of Maula Jatt, which made history by becoming the first ever Pakistani movie to cross Rs2 billion worldwide collection.