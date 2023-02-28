The upcoming drama series “Jaan-e-Jahan” marks Hamza Ali Abbasi’s return to television

He was last seen on TV in drama serial Alif in 2019

Hamza Ali Abbasi, a renowned Pakistani actor who had taken a lengthy vacation from performing since October 2019, has declared his return to television.

A trailer for Abbasi’s next drama series Jan E. Jahan, which is being produced by Samina Humayun Saeed & Sana Shahnawaz under the auspices of Next Level Entertainment Productions, was posted on his Instagram.