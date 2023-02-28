Dasu HPP creates over 2,600 jobs for the local: WAPDA

Islamabad: The under-construction Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP) in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has created at least 2,664 jobs for the local community, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) stated, Gwadar Pro reported. According to WAPDA, DHPP will accommodate more people in the coming days from the local area, which is one of the backward regions of the country.

Currently, over 3,700 people (including 2,664 locals) have been given jobs during the peak construction period, the number of jobs will be increased to 8,000 with the majority from the local areas.

Meanwhile, the work on the project sites is underway to meet the 2026 deadline for power generation.

The under-construction sites include diversion tunnels (Indus River water has been recently diverted to one of the tunnels while one is under construction) underground powerhouse, a flushing and traffic tunnel, right bank access roads, 132 KV transmission line, WAPDA colony, and offices.

China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) has been working on DHPP as the Main Works Contractor since 2017, which is one of the top green and low-cost energy projects in the country.

It is apt to mention that upon completion, Dasu will become the project with the highest annual energy generation in Pakistan. WAPDA is spending funds on schemes relating to resettlement, environmental management, and social development in the project area.