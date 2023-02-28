Today Gold price In Pakistan – 28 February 2023

Gold Price in Pakistan today on 28 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 165724 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 193300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Price In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold prices for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Price In Pakistan – 28 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 193,300 Rs 177,191 Rs 169,137 Rs 144,975 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 165,724 Rs 151,913 Rs 145,008 Rs 124,293 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 16,572 Rs 15,191 Rs 14,501 Rs 12,429 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 469,820 Rs 430,666 Rs 411,092 Rs 352,365

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.