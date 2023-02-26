Fakhar, Abdullah put Zalmi to the sword as Qalandars score 40-run win

LAHORE: Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique hammered half centuries and Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed five scalps as Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs in a high-scoring 15th match of the Pakistan Super League-8 at Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday night. Chasing a massive target of 242, Peshawar could muster only 201 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs. After losing openers Mohammad Haris (zero) and Babar Azam (07) cheaply, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore gave hope to Peshawar with their respective fine innings of 51 off 34 balls including seven boundaries and two huge sixes and 55 off 23 balls including three fours and five sixes. But after the departure of the duo, the remaining batsmen were unable to withstand the brilliant Lahore bowling.

Earlier, Lahore posted their highest PSL score as incredible knocks from Fakhar, Abdullah and Sam Billings (47 not out) propelled them to 241 for the loss of three wickets, which is also the third best score in the tournament history for any team. Abdullah’s first PSL outing turned out to be an exciting one as he made 75 off 41 with the help of five sixes and as many boundaries. He arrived in the middle when Wahab Riaz rattled Mirza Tahir Baig’s stumps in the second over. He played the role of aggressor in chief during his 120-run partnership with Fakhar. But, when Abdullah fell in the 13th over, Fakhar unleashed his batting firepower and at times it seemed that the Peshawar bowlers had nowhere to hide. Fakhar smoked 10 sixes — the joint-second most in an PSL innings — in the 45 balls he played, along with three fours. He was supported well by Sam, who returned not out on 47 after playing 23 balls, as the two racked up 88 runs in just 30 balls, before Fakhar fell in the 18th over.

Shaheen produced a scintillating opening spell accounting for Haris on the very second ball with a perfect yorker and striking Babar’s middle stump in the third over. That fiery burst upfront took away the realistic chances of the run chase, but Saim and Tom’s dazzling knocks made for fantastic viewing for the jam-packed crowd. Saim and Tom added 91 for the third wicket before the latter was removed by Haris Rauf in the 11th. Saim fell in the next over to Rashid Khan. Three overs later, Zaman Khan dimissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who holed out to deep long on off Zaman after an exciting cameo of 24 from 14 balls, and bowled Rovman Powell. From there on, it was Shaheen’s show as he first sent back Wahab in the 17th and removed Saad Masood and Jimmy Neesham in the 19th. Lahore now have three wins from four matches and host Islamabad United on Monday (today). Peshawar – who have lost three matches and won two – travel to Rawalpindi to play Karachi Kings on March 1.

Brief scores

Lahore Qalandars 241-3, 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 96, Abdullah Shafique 75, Sam Billings 47 not out; Wahab Riaz 2-45) vs Peshawar Zalmi 201-9, 20 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 55, Saim Ayub 51, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 24, Rovman Powell 20; Shaheen Afridi 5-40, Zaman Khan 2-28)

Player of the match – Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars).