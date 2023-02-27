Malala Yousafzai meets Bibi Bahrami at ‘Stranger at the gate’ screening

Malala Yousafzai met the great Bibi Bahrami at the screening of Oscar-nominated short film ‘Stranger at the Gate.’

Bibi is widely-known to be the president and founder of AWAKEN (Afghan Women and Kids’ Education and Necessities). Taking to Twitter, Malala expressed her happiness and feeling of meeting Bibi who featured in the film saying “last night I finally had the chance to meet Bibi Bahrami at a screening of STRANGER AT THE GATE, the Oscar-nominated short documentary, for which I am Executive Producer. She is the heart and soul of this film and we could all learn from her message of love and kindness.”

Taking it to her Instagram, she wrote: “It has been such an honour to become Executive Producer of the Oscar-nominated documentary short @strangeratthegate. But nothing compares to the absolute joy of finally meeting Bibi in person at last night’s screening. Bibi is the heart and soul of this incredible story and we could learn from how she spreads love and kindness to everyone she meets. ”

Yousufzai further mentioned: “She also baked cookies for everyone in attendance. They were so delicious. I had three. I hope you will all watch the film and feel the warmth of Bibi’s embrace. ” The short documentary film Stranger at the Gate focuses on the subject of racism, conflict, power of forgiveness and Islamophobia.