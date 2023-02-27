Massive win for PTI in Rajanpur by-election

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured a massive victory in the by-election in Rajanpur’s NA-193 constituency, as per unofficial results. According to unofficial results of all 237 polling stations, PTI’s Mohsin Leghari won by securing 90,392 votes, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Ammar Leghari was runner up with 55,218 votes. The voting in Rajanpur began at 8am on Sunday and continued till 5pm. The NA-193 seat had fallen vacant following the death of PTI MNA Sardar Mohammad Jaffar Khan Leghari in December 2022. In videos shared by the electoral body, a number of voters can be seen gathered inside the polling stations. A total 11 candidates were contesting NA-193 Rajanpur by-poll. 237 polling stations were set up in the constituency, of which 68 were declared sensitive. 2,650 police personnel had been deployed to deal with any untoward situation while Rangers and Army personnel will also patrol the area. Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accused the district administration of non-cooperation in the organisation of by-polls in NA-193 Rajanpur constituency.