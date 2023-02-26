Gold faces second weekly drop

Gold prices edged lower on Saturday and were set for a second straight weekly drop, as investors remained wary of impending interest rate hikes by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to tame high inflation. While gold is considered an inflation hedge but is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion. Data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) showed that the price of gold (24 carats) declined by Rs1,000 per tola and Rs858 per 10 grams to settle at Rs194,100 and Rs166,409, respectively. Investors expect the central bank to raise interest rates as early as this week in an off-cycle review as the South Asian nation faces pressure to mend its finances amid a $1 billion loan tranche it is seeking from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Cumulatively, the precious commodity lost Rs1,900 per tola during the week ending February 25. Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market fell by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.15 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,080 per tola and Rs1,783.26 per 10 grams, respectively.