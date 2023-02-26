DeSantis’s Florida: Springboard to the White House?

As the United States heads into another election cycle and candidates line up to make their case for the White House, everyone is talking about the presidential prospects of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Except DeSantis. For the moment, the Republican firebrand is happy to focus on the state he has turned into a laboratory of right-wing policies that supporters hope will propel him to the Oval Office.

The party’s newest star appears almost daily in the national media as a battlefield commander in the cultural wars prosecuted by his party against “woke” politicians, businesses and professors whom he accuses of wanting to impose their progressive ideology on wide swathes of America. In Florida, the opening salvos were fired last year over the powder keg issue of education, with DeSantis restricting discussion without parental permission of sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools.