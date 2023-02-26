Solution to Economic Problems

It is the job of the political leadership to take the country out of economic crises and to move it on the path of development and efficiency, and they can be blamed for the failure and praised for success. The current political situation of Pakistan is facing a political and economic crisis the economic crisis is the basis of the political crisis due to which the country is trapped in a vortex. Imran Khan is refusing to accept the current government. On the other hand, the current government wants to avoid the demand for Imran Khan for elections as much as possible to avoid public anger due to the increase in prices. If we look at the economic problems, they are becoming more and more serious, the foreign exchange reserves are melting like ice kept in the sun and flour is almost out of the reach of the poor people. Pakistan is an agricultural country and Pakistan imports billions of dollars worth of food from outside which is our political and economic failure. People have been forced to stand in long queues to buy flour in an agricultural country which is an alarming situation for our rulers as to how to get out of this situation as the mountains of problems are becoming Mount Everest.

Before the 2018 elections, Imran Khan and his followers used to make loud claims that they have made complete preparations, and as soon as they come to power, the rivers of Milk and Honey will start flowing. Corrupt and thieving politicians will be hanged upside down, Imran Khan will bring back one hundred billion dollars from abroad on the first day, and at that time Pakistan’s debt was about one hundred billion, they will return Imran Khan on the first day of his Government. But unfortunately, this could not happen and the foundation of destruction laid during his four years is so dangerous that even the current government has no way to avoid it. Sources say that Imran Khan is also worried about how to run the country if he comes back to power and how to fix the economy and who will do it. No economist can fix the current economy in PTI.

The foreign exchange reserves are melting like ice kept in the sun.

On the other hand, the IMF has also refused to soften the conditions given to Pakistan, after which there is a storm of difficulties ahead for Pakistan, which is necessary to think about how to deal with it. In the past, the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had talked about the pact economy, saying that for the country’s economy, politicians should come together and support each other for the correctness of the economy. So it is the correct time for politicians to sit together and think about fixing the economic situation.

If the IMF fulfils its conditions, then for the people of Pakistan, such a storm of inflation will be hidden in it that no one will be able to face.

In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed us in one of his speeches that another storm of inflation is waiting for us, for which the people have to be prepared. Petrol prices will increase, electricity prices will skyrocket and everything that can be used to make money will be made expensive. The Sri Lankan conditions may be applied to Pakistan as well. If such a time comes, then inevitably everyone will have to sit together and find a solution because Pakistan, due to its geographical structure, can not afford these Sri Lankan conditions.

On the other hand, our military leadership is also struggling to realize its responsibilities and is running to get the country out of the economic vortex, but the real thing is when the politicians will sit together for the country. Anyway, they say that the country was made by politicians and only politicians can run it and politicians are the root of its problems, then only politicians can solve the problems because technocrats or this type of system has never suited the government of Pakistan. If politicians who are tolerant of not seeing each other’s form come together for the pact economy, surely Pakistan will not only get out of trouble, but Pakistan will not have to accept anyone’s terms. The most important thing is that at this time we are thanking Allah for taking aid from IMF. If our politicians are united for the country’s economy, then surely the country will thank God for being productive and moving in the right direction, and this is the basic solution to Pakistan’s problems, which the political leadership should implement as soon as possible. Should be done. This is the good of Pakistan and for all these political leaders because when the conditions were agreed upon with their hands tied and then these people will not be able to make the economic agreement. As I stated earlier, it is the job of the political leadership to get the country out of crises and on the path of development and efficiency, and they can be blamed for their failure and praised for their success. Now it is up to the politicians how they want to make themselves known to the public, the ball is in their court.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.