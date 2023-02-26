Court again summons Imran in funding case

A banking court in Islamabad summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson and former prime minister Imran Khan on February 28 in the prohibited funding case against him. The hearing of the prohibited funding case, lodged under the Foreign Exchange Act against the ousted premier and other PTI leaders, was presided by judge Rukhshanda Shaheen. During the hearing on Saturday, Imran’s legal team submitted a copy of the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to the court. Keeping in view the IHC’s earlier order, the court ordered Imran to appear on February 28. The hearing was adjourned till the same date. However, in an application submitted in court, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accused the former premier of ‘misusing’ the interim bail to not appear in front of the judge. The FIA further said Imran was not “cooperating with the process of law” and has not joined the investigation process. The agency also criticised the medical report presented by the PTI chief, terming it “not credible” as it is from a “hospital owned by him”. The application further prayed to the court for the formation of a medical board to examine Imran. Earlier, Imran had written a letter to the investigation officer of the prohibited funding case, requesting that his statement be recorded via a letter.